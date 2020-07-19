$41.31 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will announce sales of $41.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.21 million to $41.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.41 million to $175.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.06 million, with estimates ranging from $177.20 million to $182.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $14,500.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

