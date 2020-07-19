$46.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) will post sales of $46.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. First Bancshares posted sales of $37.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $187.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $185.32 million to $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancshares.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $435.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Bancshares by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

