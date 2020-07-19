5,000 Shares in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $746,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,203,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,194,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.