584 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJH opened at $183.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

