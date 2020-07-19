700,630 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNLA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

