72,774 Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 155,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,739.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.36 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

