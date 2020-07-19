$76.12 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce $76.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.24 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $196.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $363.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $368.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $413.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 131,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.45. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

