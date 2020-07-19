960 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

