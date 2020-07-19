A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.