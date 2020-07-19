Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.83% of Aaron’s worth $58,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

