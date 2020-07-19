Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $106.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

