Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $110.00 at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

