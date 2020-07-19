Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) versus Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Head to Head Review

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.12%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -176,433.34% -327.74% -111.87% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -56.78% -41.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $40,000.00 639.60 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.40 Abeona Therapeutics $3.00 million 83.14 -$76.28 million ($1.51) -1.97

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abeona Therapeutics. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclerion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.