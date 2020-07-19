Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $324,394,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $207,759,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,517,680 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.