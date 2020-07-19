Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 77.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

