Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Endava PLC – has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

