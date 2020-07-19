Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,579 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NG opened at $8.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

