Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $2.09, 681,630 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 628% from the average session volume of 93,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. ValuEngine cut Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

