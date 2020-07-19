AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.49. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 6,482,223 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

