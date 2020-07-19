AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus US Stem Cell (NASDAQ:USRM) Financial Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AIkido Pharma and US Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and US Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62% US Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and US Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,596.76 -$4.18 million N/A N/A US Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.39 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

US Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Stem Cell has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Stem Cell beats AIkido Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

US Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

