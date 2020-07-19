Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

