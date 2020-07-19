Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,339,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alleghany by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $522.01 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 156.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.