Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

