Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

