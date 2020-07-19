Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

