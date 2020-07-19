American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

