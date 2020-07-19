Analysts Expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post sales of $19.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.46 million and the highest is $19.80 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $85.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.34 million to $87.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $103.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.