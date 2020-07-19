Analysts Expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.93 Million

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.10 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $793.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.02 million to $796.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $880.18 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $944.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

