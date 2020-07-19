Analyzing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Cantel Medical (NASDAQ:CMD)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.50% 25.64% 16.13% Cantel Medical 2.75% 12.32% 5.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and Cantel Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantel Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cantel Medical has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Cantel Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.75 $4.15 million N/A N/A Cantel Medical $918.16 million 2.29 $55.04 million $2.37 21.01

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

