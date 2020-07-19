Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

BUD opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

