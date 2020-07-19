Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $203.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

