Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of APA opened at $13.29 on Friday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apache by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apache by 629.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 79.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

