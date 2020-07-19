Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zelman & Associates

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV opened at $37.18 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 158,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.