Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $160,600.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,297.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. BidaskClub upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.