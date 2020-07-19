Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

