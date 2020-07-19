Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

