Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 103.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 32,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 109.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

