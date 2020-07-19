Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 155,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

