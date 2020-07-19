ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,311,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 621,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 393,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $952.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

