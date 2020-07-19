Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

