Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Raised to $15.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $2.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

