Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 412.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,532,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,293,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 644,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,889,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 605,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

