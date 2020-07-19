Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 11.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

