Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Holdings Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

