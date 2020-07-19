Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVTR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

AVTR stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

