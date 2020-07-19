Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $13,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.