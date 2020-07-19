Barclays Begins Coverage on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of QTS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,879,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

