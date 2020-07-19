Barclays Initiates Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $821.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQIX. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $714.21.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $724.23 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $735.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $699.22 and a 200-day moving average of $642.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Equinix by 47.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

