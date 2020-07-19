Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Shares of HFBL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.73. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.