Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QCR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 44.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCRH stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

